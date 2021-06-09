CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.73 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.50 and the highest is $6.02. CACI International posted earnings per share of $3.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $18.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.10 to $18.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $16.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.16 to $17.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.80.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CACI International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,413,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,742,000 after buying an additional 35,281 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,134,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 150,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.64. 1,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.43. CACI International has a twelve month low of $190.16 and a twelve month high of $265.93.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

