Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.30 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.10 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Cactus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Get Cactus alerts:

WHD traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.45. The company had a trading volume of 159,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,433. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 80.90 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.82. Cactus has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cadent Energy Partners Ii Lp sold 4,111,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $125,598,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,236,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,416,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,661,399 shares of company stock valued at $234,269,739. 21.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.