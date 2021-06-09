Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRNCY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRNCY remained flat at $$4.66 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $6.87.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

