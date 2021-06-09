Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on June 18th

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

CPZ opened at 21.07 on Wednesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of 13.79 and a 12-month high of 21.63.

In related news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of 20.61 per share, with a total value of 28,854.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John S. Koudounis bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 20.81 per share, for a total transaction of 249,720.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at 267,179.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.