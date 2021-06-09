Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.27. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -170.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $724,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

