Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.87. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.27.

In related news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $187,290.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $425,820. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVGW. DA Davidson began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

