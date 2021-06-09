Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Shares Down 4.9%

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB)’s share price traded down 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 22,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

CXB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Calibre Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58.

In other Calibre Mining news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$67,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 467,000 shares in the company, valued at C$934,000. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,900 shares of company stock worth $264,782.

About Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.