Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 279 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,363 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Partners stock opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.23 and a beta of 1.00. Enviva Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $33.14 and a twelve month high of $53.96.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 0.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners, LP will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 747.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enviva Partners has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

In related news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 32,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,813.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

