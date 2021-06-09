Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 18.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $283.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $210.49 and a one year high of $287.35.

