Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $897,000 Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,646,000 after purchasing an additional 500,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $29,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1,022.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 135,166 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $11,307,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,343,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHAK. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

NYSE SHAK opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.07 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.35.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

