Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $90.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $88.26 and a 12-month high of $94.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

