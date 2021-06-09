Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,515 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 279,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $16.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

