Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 205,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 36,242 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 316,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

UBSI opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.37. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.83.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,320.32. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,898 shares of company stock valued at $863,372. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

