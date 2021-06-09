Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,166 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 78,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHAK opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.07 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.35.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

