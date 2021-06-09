Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.900-2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.39 billion-8.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.43 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.90-2.93 EPS.

CPB stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 336,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,131. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.05. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.11.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

