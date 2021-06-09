Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CANF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 137,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,705. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.89.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,680.08% and a negative return on equity of 150.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

