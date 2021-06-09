Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.98, for a total transaction of C$224,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,175,360 shares in the company, valued at C$97,836,816.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.97, for a total transaction of C$307,275.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,460,420.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total transaction of C$194,125.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total transaction of C$194,125.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Stephen W. Laut sold 4,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.62, for a total transaction of C$158,480.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total transaction of C$69,937.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.36, for a total transaction of C$201,800.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total transaction of C$201,375.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total transaction of C$2,322,900.00.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$45.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$19.77 and a 52 week high of C$45.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.35.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.4613264 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.12.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

