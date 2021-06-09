Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.67

Shares of Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and traded as low as $21.82. Canfor shares last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 21,720 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on CFPZF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canfor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canfor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Get Canfor alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.