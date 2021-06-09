Canfor (TSE:CFP) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.93% from the stock’s current price.

CFP has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.00.

Get Canfor alerts:

TSE:CFP traded up C$1.51 on Wednesday, hitting C$27.62. The company had a trading volume of 479,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,811. The stock has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.36. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$10.16 and a 52 week high of C$35.53.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canfor will post 3.7513162 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.