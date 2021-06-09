Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Gap Up to $10.71

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.71, but opened at $11.43. Canoo shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 225,384 shares changing hands.

GOEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a current ratio of 18.05.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.52). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,635,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,894,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,735,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 1,405.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after buying an additional 1,019,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,269,000. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Company Profile (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

