Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires 795 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,180 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.9% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.81. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $184.01 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

