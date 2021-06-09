Capital Gearing Trust Plc (LON:CGT) Raises Dividend to GBX 45 Per Share

Capital Gearing Trust Plc (LON:CGT) declared a dividend on Friday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Capital Gearing Trust’s previous dividend of $42.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CGT opened at GBX 4,895 ($63.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £728.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,810.30. Capital Gearing Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 4,179 ($54.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,960 ($64.80).

In related news, insider Robin Archibald purchased 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,804 ($62.76) per share, for a total transaction of £9,992.32 ($13,055.03). Also, insider Wendy Colquhoun acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,710 ($61.54) per share, for a total transaction of £18,840 ($24,614.58). Insiders have purchased 842 shares of company stock worth $3,978,820 over the last three months.

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

