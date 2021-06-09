Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Receives $41.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPXWF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Capital Power from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $32.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.32. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $33.10.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.