Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Trading Up 24.5%

Shares of Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) were up 24.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.71 and last traded at $55.71. Approximately 192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.74.

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Capitec Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57.

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. It operates through two segments, Retail Banking and Business Banking. The company offers transactional banking services; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; collection and payment services; and merchant services, as well as funeral and life insurance products.

