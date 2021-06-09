Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CGRN opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. The firm has a market cap of $105.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.62. Capstone Green Energy has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

