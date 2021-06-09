Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Cardlytics worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cardlytics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cardlytics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.17.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $258,560.00. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $90,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,389,744 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $109.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.16. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 2.60.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

