CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Shares Up 13%

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW) shot up 13% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 21,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 106,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20.

CareView Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRVW)

CareView Communications, Inc provides products and on-demand application services for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides CareView Patient Safety System, a video monitoring tool to improve the practice of nursing, create a better work environment, and make the patient's hospital stay more satisfying, which is used in hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centers, and outpatient care facilities; and Caregiver Platform, which offers caregiver connect mobile application to provide a convenient and intuitive interface to capture critical workflows, such as acknowledging and documenting alert presses by the resident.

