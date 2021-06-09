Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Stock Position Raised by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRS. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

CRS stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.34. The company had a trading volume of 582 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,528. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

