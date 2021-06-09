Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Lowered to $217.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $232.00 to $217.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $214.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.38. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $142.34 and a 12-month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

