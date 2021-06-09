Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Lowered to $217.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $232.00 to $217.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $214.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.38. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $142.34 and a 12-month high of $229.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.