Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $146 million-153 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.13 million.

Shares of NYSE:CSPR traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. 2,695,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $490.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.71. Casper Sleep has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $12.00.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 242.35% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Casper Sleep will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSPR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casper Sleep has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

In other news, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,111,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,024,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.