Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.84 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.29.

CSTL traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.35. 14,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,864. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.54 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $107.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.65.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $7,648,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $78,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,537,810.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,512 shares of company stock valued at $25,040,583. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

