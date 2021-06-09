Castlight Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 7,451 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,953% compared to the typical daily volume of 363 call options.

In other news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 15,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $27,504.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,906.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 23,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $38,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,881 shares of company stock worth $204,723 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Castlight Health during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSLT stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. 41,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,834. Castlight Health has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $331.00 million, a P/E ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.74.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Castlight Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

