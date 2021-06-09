Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Sells $1,887,178.88 in Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CAT opened at $240.16 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.01 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,297,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

