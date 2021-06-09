Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Sells $1,887,178.88 in Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CAT opened at $240.16 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.01 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,297,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.
