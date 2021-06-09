Catex Token (CATT) Trading Down 14.8% This Week

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Catex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Catex Token has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $2,290.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00067399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00024507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.70 or 0.00889421 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00049672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.40 or 0.08828304 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token (CATT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

