CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 9th (OTCMKTS:CBAHU)

CBRE Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:CBAHU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, June 9th. CBRE Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBAHU opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.