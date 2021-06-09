CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.43. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,792,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,187 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in CBRE Group by 383.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,280 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.