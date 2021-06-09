Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $246,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Amgen by 3,036.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Amgen by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

AMGN opened at $236.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.51. The company has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

