Celanese (NYSE:CE) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CE. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their target price on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

Shares of CE stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.28. 512,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,244. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. Celanese has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $936,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $11,780,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Celanese by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 21,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

