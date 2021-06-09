Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will report sales of $12.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $22.03 million. Cellectis posted sales of $4.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $60.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $75.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $82.95 million, with estimates ranging from $36.80 million to $168.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLLS shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cellectis by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cellectis by 833.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cellectis by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.11. 236,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,172. The company has a market cap of $686.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.81. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

