Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cellnex Telecom presently has an average rating of Buy.

CLLNY opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $50.57.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

