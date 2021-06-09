Celo Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.04 or 0.00008308 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $746.14 million and $41.27 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00062122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.76 or 0.00237386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00212209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $467.25 or 0.01278400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,686.31 or 1.00373529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,729,966 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.