CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Trading Up 4.6%

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) was up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.61. Approximately 122,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,199,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.48.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,725,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,395,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 701,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 70,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,388,000. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CEMEX Company Profile (NYSE:CX)
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
