CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Trading Up 4.6%

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) was up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.61. Approximately 122,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,199,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.48.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,725,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,395,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 701,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 70,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,388,000. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

