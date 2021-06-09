Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Receives GBX 153.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 153.43 ($2.00).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Centamin from GBX 131 ($1.71) to GBX 132 ($1.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Centamin alerts:

In other Centamin news, insider James Rutherford acquired 50,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,938.33). Also, insider Martin Horgan acquired 25,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,969.17).

Shares of Centamin stock opened at GBX 110.75 ($1.45) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 113.35. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. Centamin’s payout ratio is 1.27%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.