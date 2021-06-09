Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CGAU. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CGAU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 988 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,548. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 32.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.