Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Shares Down 3.6%

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $76.57 and last traded at $76.57. Approximately 2,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 461,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.96.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at about $35,717,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 493.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after buying an additional 306,890 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 2,164.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 212,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,296,000 after acquiring an additional 203,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Century Communities by 157.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 169,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

