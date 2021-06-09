Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,210,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,315 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $87,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 47.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 399,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,689,000 after buying an additional 128,242 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Cerner by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 44,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 20.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $79.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CERN. Truist increased their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

