Chainlink (LINK) Price Hits $24.45 on Major Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.45 or 0.00067183 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 23% against the dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion and $1.68 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.60 or 0.00913984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,297.29 or 0.09060913 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00049102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 431,009,554 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

