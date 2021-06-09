ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.27.

CHX opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. ChampionX has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.02 and a beta of 3.32.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ChampionX will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 243,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

