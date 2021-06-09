ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.04 Million

Equities analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to report sales of $40.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.07 million and the lowest is $40.00 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $37.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $158.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $156.67 million to $160.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $172.95 million, with estimates ranging from $171.10 million to $176.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChannelAdvisor.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

ECOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,326.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 792.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,224,000 after purchasing an additional 988,726 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4,784.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 821,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 804,194 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $10,454,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $7,254,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $6,866,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECOM traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.78. 153,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,904. The company has a market cap of $736.78 million, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.