Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-300 million.

Shares of CHRA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 105,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,028. Charah Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $180.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.47%. Research analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charah Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

